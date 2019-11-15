Kogi guber: YIAGA AFRICA urges security agencies to tackle violence threats

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of tomorrow’s governorship election in Kogi State, YIAGA AFRICA, a non-partisan and independent citizens movement on electoral integrity has called on security agencies to tackle violence threats and other early warning signals as the electorate go to the polls.

Executive Director, YIAGA AFRICA, Samson Itodo, who made the call on Friday in Lokoja during a pre-election press briefing hosted by YIAGA AFRICA Watching The Vote (WTV), said the call was imperative to avoid escalation or spillover on election day.

He said INEC as the electoral umpire should ensure that the poll is transparent and credible, adding that the Commission must ensure all polling unit and collation processes are conducted.

YIAGA AFRICA urges security agencies to ensure protection for vulnerable voters especially women and persons with disabilities.

He said YIAGA AFRICA would deploy 500 observers for the election.

“YIAGA AFRICA will also deploy observers to the State Collation Centres in every LGA.

“YIAGA AFRICA will conduct a parallel vote tabulation or PVT – the gold standard observation methodology that has been utilized throughout Africa and the world” he said.

The report also put INEC on the alert regarding logistical concerns especially with locations affected by flood.

