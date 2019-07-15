Kogi guber: We’ll match APC’s violent tendencies, says ex-governor Wada

ADVERTISEMENT

A former governor of Kogi State, Captain Idris Wada has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would not fold its arms and watch the All Progressives Congress (APC) or any individual perpetrate violence in the November 16 governorship election to “steal” the party’s mandate in the state.

Wada, who obtained his expression of interest and nomination forms at the PDP National Secretariat today in Abuja, to run for the election, told newsmen that PDP leaders would organize active people to come up with a clear response strategy to any violence tendency on the part of the ruling party.

He argued that the 2016 governorship election which eased him out as governor of the state was manipulated in favour of the current government.

“Yes, they brought violence during the 2016 election. This time around, if they try it, we will respond with like, if not more than what they throw at us.

“We are not going to watch people steal an election from us this time around; we are going to fight for it. We are going to unite the people of our party.

“Let me tell you, in 2016, we did not lose election, it was stolen from us; you all know what happened. So, clearly it was a stolen election. But as one who has faith in God, we accepted the result and we are moving on.

“This is an opportunity for our people to compare. Are they better off now, than they were while I was there? Let them answer that question.

“We would organize our own young and active people to come up with a very clear response strategy to any violence tendency on the part of the ruling party or anyone in the state,” he said.

Wada said the APC-led government in the state had failed on its campaign promises and caused untold hardship to the people while the security situation was worsening by the day.

“Now, people are sleeping with one eye closed, or even both eyes opened. We are going to bring back a situation where they can sleep and go about their businesses peacefully if PDP comes back to power in the state,” he said.

He promised to use his wealth of experience as a former governor who understood the challenges of the people to govern the state better, in all sectors if given a second chance.

