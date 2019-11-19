Kogi guber: TMG condemns killing of PDP women leader, demands Police action

ADVERTISEMENT

The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) has condemn the gruesome murder of the People Democratic Party’s (PDP) Women Leader of Ofu Local Government of Kogi state, Mrs. Salome Acheju Abuh, who was reportedly shot and burnt to death by unknown assailants in her home on Monday in Ochadamu.

The Chairperson, TMG, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, said on Tuesday in Abuja that the killing of Mrs. Abuh, who was also the Women Leader for the campaign organization of the PDP governorship candidate, Engr. Musa Wada in the just concluded governorship election in the state, is distasteful.

According to her, the incident is apparently a throwback to the dark days of military dictatorship, where opposition politicians are being hounded, while lives of compatriots who have taken a principled stand against the illegalities being perpetrated against the Nigerian people, are in danger in recent times.

“If 2023 will become a reality in the Nigerian electoral circle, there must be methodological strategies that will bring about lasting solutions to the plethora of killing and insecurity as witnessed in recent times in the country.

“Indeed, the degree of rot in the polity is such that unless something decisive is done now to arrest the drift, the country would appear inexorably heading for anarchy and ruin.

“Therefore, we call on the government to come up with a Holistic National Strategy to combat the menace of insecurity and spate of killings in Nigeria,” Akiyode-Afolabi said.

She also urged the Inspector General of Police to conduct an immediate investigation into the death of Salome Abuh and take all steps to bring to bring her killers to book.

