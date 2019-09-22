Kogi guber poll: SDP candidate, Natasha serves Bello quit notice, picks running mate

ADVERTISEMENT

The gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Barr. Natasha Akpoti, has called on Governor Yahaya Bello who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 16 governorship election in Kogi state, to begin to prepare his hand over notes.

Natasha, who said this on Sunday while announcing Engr. Khalid Adams Ogbeche, an Information Security Analyst, as her running mate, said the call has become necessary in view of the overall support she enjoys from the people of Kogi state who have since rejected Bello.

The SDP candidate in a statement by the spokesman of the Natasha Akpoti Campaign Organization, Odaudu Joel Minister, said: “We are set and by the grace of God and the support of Kogites, SDP shall win the November 16 election and form a desired people-centred government which will engender the transformational leadership that will break Kogi people loose from the shackles of poverty and oppression foisted on them by the outgoing Bello’s administration.

“The Natasha/Khalid ticket would stimulate a desirable path to the expected economic development Kogi urgently requires; and the emancipation and rebuilding of Kogi state,” Natasha said.

The SDP candidate further declared that Bello’s days in Lugard’s House will terminate on November 16 in view of his alleged poor performance in the last four years.

“Today, the unscientific and archaic policies of Bello have taken Kogi one thousand years backward. Kogi urgently requires a deliverer and the people will vote for me because they know I have all it takes to make Kogi number in Nigeria,” the statement said.

The SDP candidate said her choice of Khalid as running mate was hinged on his competence, capacity and merit as a good leader and astute administrator which he has amply demonstrated in his various fields of endeavour.

“Engr. Khalid is an embodiment of integrity and loyalty. He is an intelligent personality full of logical ideas and wisdom, and greatly endowed with excellent communication and interpersonal skills required to lead a people.

“Moreover, he is a man of strong character with a living conscience and highly charismatic. My choice of him is hinged on these excellent traits he possesses”, she said.

The statement added that Engr. Khalid, who hails from Ankpa LGA and holds HND in Electrical/Electronic Engineering from Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, emerged through a wide and thorough consultation with relevant SDP stakeholders across the state.

“He was trained as an Electronic Security System Engineer in Israel, Namibia, and South Africa respectively where he developed and mastered the skill of designing computer security architecture and developing detailed cyber security designs.

“The running mate to the SDP candidate was the governorship candidate of the African Renaissance Party (ARP) in 2007″, the statement said.

