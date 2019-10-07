Kogi guber: PDP cautions Bello, APC against ethnic politics

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Governorship flag bearer in Kogi, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to desist from playing ethnic card and get ready to face the electoral consequences of the alleged poor governance it foisted on the people of Kogi State since 2016.

The party also warned against the alleged recourse to violence by the governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the APC and its supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, who spoke to journalists in the course of PDP campaign inauguration in Lokoja, Kogi state capital at the weekend, said that the ongoing attempts by the APC to ethnicize the November 16th governorship election was “dead on arrival”.

Ologbondiyan urged Governor Yahaya Bello to get ready for his electoral defeat as he had an “empty score card” despite billions of naira he collected on behalf of the Kogi people from federation account, internally generated revenue, bailout funds, ecological funds, infrastructural development funds and others.

He said that the APC administration under Bello was a “complete failure and an embarrassment to the people of the state who are known in the country and beyond for their integrity and industry in all areas of human endeavours”

He lamented that the people of Kogi state had suffered untold hardship, pain and agony under Governor Bello and the APC, adding that they were determined to take back their state with the November election.

“The people of Kogi state have suffered enough under Governor Yahaya Bello and the APC. Many of our citizens have lost their loved ones and their breadwinners; they have lost husbands, wives children and other loved ones to the excruciating hardship caused by non-payment of their salary and pensions by Governor Bello. There is no way he can be re-elected”, he said.

Ologbondiyan assured that the issues of non-payment of salaries, allowances and pensions would become a thing of the past under a PDP-led administration as from January 28, 2020.

He therefore, urged the electorate to remain firm and resolute in their standing with the PDP governorship candidate, Engr Musa Wada, in the collective quest to rescue the state from anti-people forces.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App