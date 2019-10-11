Kogi Guber: NPC endorses Abubakar Audu’s widow

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the November 16 Kogi State governorship election, a political group, the Nigerian Peace Campaign (NPC) has endorsed the candidate of the Young Democratic Party (YDP) and a former First Lady of the state and wife of late Governor Abubakar Audu, Prof Aisha Audu.

The National Coordinator of the group, Mr. Valentine Ejeh, told reports on Thursday in Abuja that Mrs Audu is a candidate with impeccable track records that can make meaningful contribution to the development of the state.

“The candidate of the YDP, Prof Aisha Audu, has all it takes to be governor of Kogi State. As a group, we are throwing our weight behind her aspiration and enjoin all Kogites to vote for the Former First Lady,” Ejeh said.

He however urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to pay close attention to the security development in the state due to the threat of violence especially by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), who he said were heating up the polity and making political campaign difficult for other parties.

He also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to the set the tune for credible election, saying “if the election is free and fair, violence will be minimizes and the confidence of the people in INEC will depend on its disposition”.

