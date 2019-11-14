Kogi guber: NGO tasks INEC on level playing field

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi, a non governmental organisation, Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution, Idris Miliki Abdul has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a level playing field for all candidates in the contest.

Miliki in a statement issued in Lokoja on Thursday, also called on the electoral umpire to ensure early deployments of electoral materials to various polling units across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We call on INEC to live up to its constitutional responsibilities by creating a level playing field for all stakeholders in this election and live above board.”

ADVERTISEMENT How Nigeria Men Now Naturally and permanently boost their bedroom performance and regain confidence

He urged political parties, their candidates and supporters to desist from making inflammatory and unguarded statements that could trigger violence before, during and after the election in the state.

“We charge all security personnel involved in this election to be professional and live above board and protect the interest of the nation at large.

“We however call on them to deal decisively with trouble makers, as an attack on one, is an attack on all.

“We call on our colleagues in the civil society organizations, development partners and professional associations and the international community that are going to be involved in the observation of this election, to abide by the code of conduct of the elections observation.

“We call on the media to be professional and abide by the ethics of their profession and not to be involved in sensational and speculative reportage.

“We call on the citizens especially the eligible voters, not to sell or accept gratification as a basis for voting on Saturday 16th November 2019, as the consequence of buying and selling of votes could be monumental in the long run.

“We must work for peaceful elections so that we can have peace in our society. Don’t kill your brothers and sister because of this election and don’t allow yourself to be killed because of politicians”, the statement said.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App