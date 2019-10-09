Kogi guber: INEC insists SDP candidate’s nomination invalid

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has insisted that the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate’s nomination for the November 16 Kogi state governorship election was invalid.

INEC’s National Commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Barr. Festus Okoye disclosed this on Wednesday in Lokoja at a one day workshop organised by the Commission for journalists and media influencers in Kogi state.

He said 23 political parties will be on the ballot for the Kogi election.

He said the nominations by the SDP for both Kogi and Bayelsa governorship election were not valid on ground of fielding underaged candidates.

According to him, the SDP fielded a-34-year old Bashir Mohammed as the deputy governorship candidate for Kogi, saying the law stipulates 35 years as minimum age for the office of governor.

He clarified that apart from SDP, there were other political parties whose nominations were invalidated on grounds of fielding underaged candidates.

Okoye however said that as law abiding body, the Commission would not hesitate to list the SDP and its candidate, Natasha Akpoti on the ballot for the Kogi election if the court rules so.

He said whichever way the outcome of the matter filed by the SDP against the Commission in respect of the Kogi election turns out, it would not affect the schedule of the poll, saying the electoral umpire was prepared and equal to the task.

