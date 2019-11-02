Kogi guber: I will review Bello’s screening exercise, Wada pledges

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16 Governorship election in Kogi State, Engr Musa Wada, has promised to review the screening exercise of workers conducted by the incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello.

Wada also promised to review the screening of pensioners and local government workers with a view to ensure justice, saying that pensioners were not supposed to be afflicted with suffering at old age.

A statement issued in Lokoja on Saturday by the Musa Wada Campaign Organisation said that the candidate made the promise while addressing rallies at Ankpa, Okpo and Abejukolo.

He described the screening exercise as “lacking human face”, saying that it had led to untimely death of many civil servants, pensioners and their relations.

“The endless screening exercise will be reviewed as many workers and pensioners were deliberately screened out at all levels,” the statement signed by Mr Austin Okai, a member of the media committee of the organisation, said.

Wada also decried non-payment of workers’ salary at the state and local government levels, describing the development as dangerous for the state’s economy.

He particularly sympathised with the local government workers across the state over non-payment of their salary for years, describing the development as pathetic.

The candidate also condemned the deplorable state of roads in Abejukolo and Ankpa, promising to rebuild them if elected as governor.

Wada chided Gov.Yahaya Bello for embarking on “window dressing development rather than genuine ones that will transform the lives of the people” few days before election.

He warned the people of Olamaboro Local Government not to be deceived by the “recent political aberration” which made the area to produce the new deputy governor.

The candidate explained that indigenes of the state, irrespective of tribe and religion, had rights to ascend to any top political offices without any condition attached.

“Remain supportive of the PDP and jettison the new political sheriffs known for coercion and violence to achieve high political pedestal,” he told the people.

Wada charged electorate in the state not to succumb to threat and intimidation from any quarters, saying that they should troop out to vote for him on election day.

