Kogi guber: APC exco splits over Bello’s second term bid

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kogi State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is divided over Governor Yahaya Bello’s bid to get the party’s ticket for a second term ahead of the November 2, 2019 election.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday in Abuja, alongside other members of the state APC executive and Forum of Kogi State Governorship Aspirants comprising both the PDP and APC aspirants, the APC State Secretary, Barrister Salam Adejo said they did not endorse the governor for a second term at a meeting held with him yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also denied withdrawing a court case they filed against the governor, explaining that until he paid their salaries and other entitlements spanning over three years, they would not withdraw the court case against him or endorse him for a second term.

When asked to explain why the APC state Chairman was not at the press conference, he said he was with the governor working for his second term bid and therefore, not part of their group.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The governor said he needed true reconciliation and we reached a resolution that our allowances and salaries for over three years must be paid. So withdrawing our case in court is based on this condition that he pays our salaries and entitlements.

“So our meeting did not endorse him. The issue of endorsing him wasn’t part of our agenda at the meeting we held with him and the state Chairman can’t be here because we are not on the same page,” he said.

On whether the governor has been performing in his first term of four years, the APC Secretary said, “If someone is a performer, it will show. He has been far away from us and for that reason, he has not been able to win the people’s hearts.”

He however, said the APC would win the governorship election in the state, if all the issues were amicably resolved, as some members of the group said they were pro-Audu group in the state.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App