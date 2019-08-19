Kogi: Group drums support for Bello’s re-election

ADVERTISEMENT

A socio-political organisation, FairWin Group, has called on the people of Kogi State to support the second term ambition of Governor Yahaya Bello to enable him consolidate his achievements in the state.

Spokesman of the group and Special Adviser to the governor on Special Projects, Abdulkareem Onyekehi Suleiman, made the call after a solidarity walk in Lokoja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suleiman, who doubles as the State Focal Person on National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), noted that the group’s philosophy was ideologically designed to support varying degrees of social, political and economic change in Kogi State.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, therefore, called on all well-meaning people of the state to support the “New Direction” government and the re-election of the governor, saying he had attracted “massive infrastructural developments” to the state.

”This historic procession is a solidarity for Gov. Yahaya Bello for his laudable achievements by FairWin Group, whose membership are drawn from the three senatorial districts of the State”.

”The governor has successfully broken the jinx of ethnic divides in the state, and the good people of Kogi State are now witnessing good governance in the critical areas of infrastructural development; the security of lives and property of the citizens is now guaranteed”, he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App