Kogi Govt. warns principals against overcharging students for WAEC

The Kogi Government has warned principals of both private and public secondary schools in the state against overcharging students for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) registration fees.

Mr Eric Aina, the Permanent Secretary, Kogi State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, gave the warning when he led a team from the ministry to monitor schools in Lokoja for resumption for the second term 2019/2020 Academic activities.

“The ministry has received reports from the society that principals are overcharging parents for WAEC registration fees.

“We have given out our directive and we have advised principals of both public and private secondary schools in the state to strictly comply with the directives on the floating paper.

“Any principal that overcharges students would have to give his own explanations, and if the ministry is not satisfied with the explanation, such principal would be made to face the necessary disciplinary action,” Aina said.

The permanent secretary commended teachers in the schools visited for their impressive attendance in school and for immediately commencing teachings in their various classes on first and second days of resumption. (NAN)

