Kogi govt set to commission N4bn rice mill factory

ADVERTISEMENT

Kogi State Government on Tuesday said its newly constructed over N4 billion rice mill factory with the capacity to produce 50 tonnes of rice per day is set for commissioning.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state disclosed this during an inspection tour to the factory site, at Omi Dam in Ejiba, Yagba West LGA of the state.

”Today, we are here to inspect a brand new rice factory that is second to none as far as the northern Nigeria is concern,” he said.

He noted that the factory has the capacity to produce over 1,000 bags of 50kg of high quality rice every day, and could employ over 5,000 people as direct jobs, and more of indirect employment.

He added that over N300 million would be injected into the economy of Kogi state every month through the factory, while generating additional over N120 million revenue to the state IGR monthly.

”The rice mill will also be producing fish and poultry meals, because we are presently having over 500 fish ponds in this Omi Dam.

”We have the capacity to produce cassava and all agro allied products in this particular location,” he stated.

He added that the factory had its own independent power generation plant, powered through biomass gasification technology.

The governor assured that the rice factory and all other projects in the state would be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari before the November 16 governorship election.

Earlier, Chief Solomon Owoniyi, the Obaro of Kabba, who spoke on behalf of all traditional rulers in the zone, thanked the governor for the kind gesture, saying the facility was first of its kind and the best in the whole of the state.

The monarch, however, urged the governor to use his influence and connection with the Presidency to ensure that the Kabba-Ilorin road was rehabilitated for the benefit of the people and the factory.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App