Kogi gov’t condemns electoral violence

Kogi State Executive Council (EXCO) has condemned pockets of violence witnessed during the November 16 governorship election in the state, describing it as “sad and unfortunate”.

The decision of the council at its meeting yesterday was made known by the Director General of Media and Publicity to the Governor, Kingsley Fanwo.

“The State Executive Council has condemned in strong terms, the pockets of violence which greeted the last governorship election in the state. The loss of lives in the struggle for power is mindless and unacceptable.

“The council also commended security agencies for their efforts at bringing purveyors and promoters of such violence to book with a view to sending a strong signal to hoodlums that the Kogi State Government will not accept any threat to the lives of the people of the state.

“Of particular reference was the woman who was burnt in Ochadamu and the man who was stabbed to death. We also got reports of direct attacks on some politically exposed persons with the intent of terminating their lives.

“Democracy should be a bloodless celebration of the freedom of the people to choose their leaders and no one should hide behind loyalty to any political party to perpetrate crime.”

