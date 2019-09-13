Kogi gov’ship: Reconciliation collapses in PDP as Dino rejects campaign head

ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to reconcile the Kogi state governorship aspirants ahead of the November 16 governorship election in the state has suffered setback.

The party was enmeshed in crisis following the emergence of Engr. Musa Wada as its candidate for the election as some aspirants kicked against his emergence and petitioned the nation leadership of the party.

The senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye and another aspirant who contested the party’s ticket boycotted the reconilaition meeting held at the party’s national secretariat yesterday, in Abuja, where some aspirants led by Muhammadu Shuaibu later at a press conference declared their support for Wada.

Senator Dino also yesterday, rejected to serve as the Director-General of the Kogi State PDP Governorship Campaign Council despite the party’s decision that he should take the position.

The lawmaker on his twitter handle @dino_melaye said, “Let me state categorically that I have turned down the position of Director-General of the PDP State Governorship Campaign Council. I wish the PDP all the best.”

“When truth is a casualty, there is chaos,” he added.

The Senator had few days ago, petitioned the NWC over the outcome of the primary election held in Lokoja, the state capital.

Another aspirant, Abubakar Ibrahim, son of former governor of the state, Ibrahim Idris, also petitioned the NWC over the outcome of the primary poll conducted by the party.

