Kogi gov’ship: Igala group urged voters to shun violence

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the Saturday’s governorship elections in Kogi State, the Igala Heritage Foundation (IHF) has urged voters to shun acts that can led to violence and disruption of electoral processes in the state.

The IHF President, Prince Adejo Egbita, at a press conference said that the preliminary reports on the state regarding preparations for the elections heighten concerns of every patriotic and peace-loving Kogite and also other Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IHF said yesterday in Abuja that while they are a non-partisan organization with no allegiance to any political party or individual, they cannot remain indifference to the worrisome situation in the build-up to the election.

“We want to draw a caution for all political stakeholders in the state to ensure that they avoid violence and electoral malpractices by all legal and reasonable means. The elections should be free, fair and credible.

“It is pertinent at this point to underscore, perhaps, the biggest need of Kogi State at this period of her democratic history: visionary and purposeful leadership. A leader that represents the collective dream and aspiration of the entire state. The success and failure of any state (including Kogi) depends on the capacity and depth of the leader.

“This election is about the unity, peace and development of the state and her people. It is about building enduring democratic and socio-economic legacy that all the different tribes in the state. Whichever is your tribe, please vote for good governance and accountability,” Egbita said.

He said Kogi youth should know that the state is bigger than any political party and individuals, as politicians will come and go like political parties, but that Kogi State will remain as a collective asset of all especially the youths and posterity.

According to him, 30 years ago, China did not have phones and automobiles, but today, China is a leading net exporter of automobiles and information technology in the world, hence the need for the state to be a shining example in the country.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App