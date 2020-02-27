Kogi gov’ship: Court voids PDP primary

ADVERTISEMENT

A High sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State has declared that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has no candidate in the November 16 governorship election in the state .

The court presided by Justice John Olorunfemi averred that the primary conducted on 3rd September which produced Engr. Musa Wada as candidate of the main opposition party was fraught with irregularities.

Justice Olorunfemi averred that an hour long downpour and sporadic gunshots which led to delegate scampering for safety cannot be said to be fair enough to produce a candidate.

Daily Trust reports that Alhaji Abubakar Idris, eldest son the former governor of the state, Ibrahim Idris had approached the court challenging the candidature of Wada as the flag bearer of PDP in the November 16 2019 governorship election.

However, ruling on the pre-election matter, Justice Olorunfemi averred that “neither the claimant, Alhaji Abubakar Idris nor the defendant , Engineer Musa Wada can lay claim to be the authentic flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party since the primary was inconclusive”.

He pointed out that the claimant who averred that he would have won the primary conducted by the 1st defendant if the missing votes which belonged to him were added to his votes, could not convince the court to deliver judgement in his favour.

He noted that the second defendant could not convince the court that he actually won the party primary, which was marred with rancour and acrimony.

Reacting, the PDP in a statement, by the state publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Bode Ogunmola, urged for calm, saying that the judgement would be tested at a higher court.

The PDP said the legal department of the party is already studying the judgement and assured that necessary legal steps will be taken to ensure that the wishes of the people are respected.

It assured that the ruling will not in any way deter the party from going ahead with it’s case as the tribunal in it’s bid to retrieve it’s stolen mandate.

It further advised party members to keep hope alive, saying that it is optimistic that in the long run, justice will be done.

