Kogi gov’ship candidates preparing for war not election – Zahrah Audu

ADVERTISEMENT

Wife of an APC governorship aspirant in Kogi, Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu, has said that governorship candidates for the November 16 election in the state are preparing for war and not election.

Speaking on the heels of the alarm raised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of possible violence in Kogi during the governorship poll, she decried the stockpiling of weapons ahead of the poll.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said she would mobilise mothers of political thugs in the 21 local government area of the state to ensure a hitch free election, come November 16.

In an interview in Abuja, Zahrah disclosed her plans to lead a delegation of women to man all polling units in the state, saying there must be free and fair election in Kogi.

“There are problems in Kogi State even though it is my wish and desire for the APC to continue to govern Kogi State. It is my wish for our incumbent governor who is our candidate to continue and finish his tenure but not at the cost of lives and properties of the people of Kogi State.

“All the candidates who are running for the Kogi governorship election are acting more like they are preparing for war than campaigning for the poll. If you are campaigning to govern the state, you will be going out to woo the voters, pacify them and what have you but they (candidates) are buying bulletproof cars and all sorts of arms and ammunition.

“I’m calling on the national leadership of our party and President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene,” the daughter in-law of late Abubakar Audu said.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App