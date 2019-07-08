Kogi gov’ship: APC settles for indirect primary

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC has adopted indirect primary for the forthcoming Kogi State governorship primary.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Issa-Onilu, who confirmed in a statement issued at the weekend, said the NWC approved indirect primary to elect the party’s candidate for the forthcoming governorship election after a meeting where a formal request from the Kogi State executives and stakeholders in preference for the indirect primary was considered and deliberated on.

Issa-Onilu said the party’s timetable for the sale of forms and conduct of primary would be announced in due course.

The APC constitution which was reemphasised by a decision of the NEC provides for three modes of primary election: indirect primary, direct primary and consensus – depending on the peculiarity of the state and preference of stakeholders in respective elections.

With indirect primary, delegates rather than all card-carrying party members, otherwise known as direct primary, will be used to produce a candidate.

