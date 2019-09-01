Kogi governorship primaries was free, fair, says APC ad-hoc group

ADVERTISEMENT

An ad-hoc group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that monitored the recently conducted Kogi state APC gubernatorial primaries under the auspices of Next Level Ambassadors of Northern Nigeria has described the party’s primaries as free and fair.

This was contained in the group’s report made available to newsmen in Kano on Sunday.

The report signed by the group’s Secretary-General, Comrade Adamu Kabir Matazu, said the group had observed that the primaries were conducted without any visible vices that usually characterized the Nigerian elections’ processes as there was no reported incidence of violence, vote-buying and other vices.

“As a monitoring team, we wish to boldly state here that the Kogi State APC gubernatorial primary election is adjudged by the Next Level Ambassadors and other stakeholders that have participated and observed the processes to be one of the best in recent times and it is without doubt a model for other political parties to emulate in order to strengthen and consolidate our democratic experiment,” the report stated.

The report further revealed that the Chairman of the Electoral Panel, the executive governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, has conducted the election processes in accordance with the party’s provisions.

