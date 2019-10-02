Kogi governorship: Police commissioner speaks on PDP’s allegation

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner of police in Kogi State, Hakeem Busari, has denied allegation of compromise raised against him by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the November 16 governorship election in the state.

The PDP in Lokoja LGA had passed a vote of no confidence on the police commissioner over alleged compromise and called for his redeployment from the state before the November election.

But the CP, in a statement issued on Wednesday through the spokesman of the Kogi Police Command, William Aya, said the allegation was “baseless, malicious and mischievous”, aimed at tarnishing the image of the commissioner and the entire police force in the state.

The statement urged the PDP to focus on their campaigns and “leave the commissioner of police out of their politics”.

