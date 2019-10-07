Kogi governorship: Natasha Akpoti debunks rumoured withdrawal from race

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governorship Campaign Organisation of Barr. Natasha Akpoti of the SDP has denied rumours that she has stepped down after reaching a compromise with Governor Yahaya Bello and some cabal in the presidency ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Kogi state.

The Natasha/Khalid campaign organization, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Joel Odaudu, described the rumour as a “figment of the feverish imagination of mischievous elements who are out to deceive the unsuspecting members of the public”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In as much as such rumour should be considered a “tale by moonlight” and would have passed as a comedy of the century, we need to set the record straight in order to ensure that the massive followers and supporters of Barr. Natasha and the unsuspecting public will not be misled by this poorly written script and fabricated rumour made in Taiwan.

“It has become so delusional and unfortunate, that ample sponsored shameful fablers and cheap propaganda merchants of the Kogi State All Progressives Congress (APC) have desperately embarked on the concoction and spreading of trumped-up stories to malign and dent the image of political opponents.

“We wish to categorically state here that our principal, Barr. Natasha Akpoti is a well adjusted woman of high moral standards and have no reason to indulge in any clandestine concession with incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello and the so-called power broking cabal in Aso Rock.

“She is not a sell-out and will never betray the trust and faith of the good people of Kogi state rooting for her. On no condition will Natasha Akpoti ever turn her back on the very people to whom she has sworn to provide good governance and liberate from a seemingly interminable maladministration in Kogi State.

“We strongly reiterate that the candidacy of Natasha Akpoti is not a negotiable enterprise to be traded to the same elements that she is trying to liberate the impoverish and weary people of Kogi state from.

“We hereby call on the online community and the general public to disregard the poorly manufactured lies being spread by the APC sponsored equivocating media mercenaries with their prevaricating hanging tongues”, the statement said.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App