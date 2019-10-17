Kogi governorship: INEC speaks to youth on violence

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has urged youths to shun all acts of violence before, during and after the November 16th governorship election in Kogi.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kogi, Prof James Apam, made the call in Lokoja on Thursday during a sensitisation workshop organised by the commission for youth organisations and groups on how to ensure a violent-free governorship election in the state.

He said the Commission could only conduct credible, free and fair elections under a peaceful atmosphere, urging the participants to sensitise their peers on the need to avoid being used as agent of violence during the election.

Deputy Director, Civil Society Organisations Division at INEC headquarters, Mrs Lakunuya Dorathy Bello, said sensitisation forum was organised to build the knowledge of participants to undertake voter education on violence free-election at grassroots.

She said the forum was also to create a platform for dialogue, enquiries and feedback on the Commission’s schedule of activities and timeline for the election.

According to her, the workshop would deepen youth’s level of awareness of their electoral rights and responsibilities as well as motivate them to turnout enmasse to vote in the election.

