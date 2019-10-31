Kogi governorship: INEC plotting to delist Wada from poll, PDP alleges

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was working with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to delist its Kogi state governorship candidate, Musa Wada.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the plan was to make candidate of the APC, Governor Yahaya Bello the sole candidate for the November 16 governorship election in the state.

The PDP also alleged that the APC-led government had penciled down 30 opposition leaders for arrest and detention ahead of the election.

“The PDP in the strongest terms, cautions INEC and the APC not to, in anyway, attempt to alter INEC’s Monitoring Report on our governorship primary in Kogi state or attempt to tamper with our record of submission of candidate for the November 16 governorship election.

“The PDP’s warning is predicated on intelligence available to the National Secretariat of our great party of plots by known INEC officers and certain APC leaders to alter INEC’s Monitoring Report and delist our candidate, all in their desperate, but sure to fail, bid to make Governor Yahaya Bello a sole candidate and deny the people of Kogi state their desire to vote in Engr. Musa Wada as their next governor.

“Of course, this plot is dead on arrival, as our candidate, Engr. Musa Wada, remains duly nominated through the statutory processes of our primary, which was well covered in the Monitoring Report released by INEC. The PDP cautions that any attempt to tamper with his candidature will trigger the wrath of the people.

“Our party cautions the APC and their compromised security agents to steer clear of our leaders and members during this election. This is because any unwarranted attempt on their freedom and safety will be firmly resisted,” the PDP said.

