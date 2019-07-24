Kogi governorship aspirant dumps PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Commissioner of Health and Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Omede Idris has dumped the party alleging that it was heading for the rock.

Dr. Idris, a former President of Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria who announced his intention to contest the November 16 governorship election at a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, said he would no longer contest on the PDP platform on grounds that party leaders had allegedly decided who emerges as candidate for the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he was still consulting with his supporters to decide on which political party’s platform to contest, adding it was obvious that the national leadership of the PDP would not conduct free and fair primaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is obvious that certain things are fundamentally wrong with the party, while the party has not made deliberate plans to correct them, but pay lip service to such or outright neglect.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This range from various absurdity to the re-election and return of the entire state party executive for specific purposes in the recently conducted state congress, which though we immediately congratulated, but subsequent events and findings after the Congress revealed that the congratulation was hasty,” he added.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App