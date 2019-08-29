Kogi: Governor’s wife donates house to 82-year-old woman (+ Photos)

ADVERTISEMENT

The wife of Kogi state governor, Mrs Rashida Bello, has donated a two-bedroom flat to an 82 year-old woman living in Adavi Local Government area of the state.

Mrs. Bello, who made the donation at Ipaku-Eba area of the local government, said the gesture was in line with the commitment of the present administration to the welfare of the less privileged.

She promised to do more to alleviate the suffering of women, children and the less privileged in the society by improving their health and physical well-being.

According to her, the donation was part of the humanitarian services of the Rashida Bello Foundation which is aimed at making a difference in the lives of people in need, especially women, children and the elderly in the society.

Mrs. Bello pledged to continue to uplift the living condition of the vulnerable people in the state, urging Nigerians to always give helping hands to people, especially the aged, and also show love and concern to their neighbours.

Reacting to the gift, the recipient, an excited Mrs. Salihu Uhuanamo, expressed gratitude to God for using Mrs. Bello to solve her accommodation problem.

She thanked the wife of the governor for the kindness and prayed God to always protect her and the husband, Gov. Yahaya Bello.

