Kogi: Governor’s chief press secretary congratulates Daily Trust on new appointments

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Press Secretary to Kogi State Governor, Onogwu Muhammed, has congratulated the management of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust and its titles over the new appointments and promotions given to some staff of the organisation.

The organisation had announced five new appointments on Monday in a statement by the Chief Executive Officer/ Editor-in-Chief, Mannir Dan Ali.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muhammed, in a statement issued on Monday, said the promotions were well deserved, adding that Media Trust was a media establishment of repute made up of core professionals who practice the profession with highest standards of journalism.

He said the organisation’s ethical standards was what has made its publications household names in the Nigerian media industry and tasked the new appointees to see their elevation as a call to more service, not only to their organisation but also to the society.

The CPS called on them to uphold the true tenets of the profession by ensuring thoroughness, objectivity, fairness and balance in their gate-keeping duties.

Muhammed while expressing confidence in their abilities to discharge their duties with diligence, assured them of the readiness of the Bello’s administration to work closely with them as he has been doing with other media organisations in the country since his assumption of office.

Some of the new changes announced in the establishment is the promotion of Daily Trust Political Editor, Hamza Idris to the position of Editor to succeed Nasiru Abubakar who has been elevated to the position of Managing Editor.

Abubakar is to be assisted by Nasir Imam, who holds the position of Deputy Managing Editor.

Media Trust’s press statement further noted that Deputy Editor of the Daily Trust is now Stella Iyaji, who, until this appointment, was the Deputy Editor of the Daily Trust on Sunday.

“Furthermore, the Editor of the Daily Trust on Sunday, Lawan Danjuma Adamu, is now to function as Editor of both Weekend Titles; Daily Trust on Saturday and Daily Trust on Sunday.”

“The erstwhile editor of the Daily Trust on Saturday Abdulkareem Baba Aminu is now to serve as the Secretary of the Trust Television implementation committee that is to actualize the national television license of Media Trust Limited.”

“Amina Alhassan has also been elevated to the position of Deputy Editor of the Weekend Titles,” the statement said.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App