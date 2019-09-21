Kogi governor seeks urgent action on Okene-Lokoja road

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has called on the Federal Government to give urgent attention to the deplorable condition of the Okene-Lokoja federal road.

The Governor who spoke on Saturday while traveling to his Okene country home, described the current condition of the road as an “eyesore”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor called on the Federal Government to commence comprehensive rehabilitation work on the road to alleviate the suffering of commuters and motorists plying the road.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Bello said his administration had intervened in the maintenance of the road in 2017/2018 fiscal year, lamenting that such maintenance could not stand the test of time due to heavy vehicular traffic on the road.

The governor added that aside the “constant damages done to the road by heavy vehicles,” maintenance could not be sustained by the state government due to dearth of funds.

The Governor, who expressed his displeasure on the hardship commuters on that road pass through on daily basis, stated that they were citizens who had fulfilled their civic rights by electing their leaders at all level of governments and do not deserve to spend days on a journey they would have made in hours.”

Bello appealed to the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola to, as a matter of urgency, look into the condition of Lokoja-Okene-Ekiti road.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App