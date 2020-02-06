Kogi governor orders dismantling of campaign billboards

ADVERTISEMENT

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has ordered that all campaign billboards erected across the state in the build up to the last governorship election should be dismantled forthwith.

The governor, in a statement issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Mohammed, also directed that all campaign stickers, plate numbers, handbills and posters embossed on vehicles, tricycles and motorbikes should be removed henceforth.

The statement directed VIO, FRSC and other relevant agencies to enforce the order immediately.

The governor also ordered that campaign billboards erected or placed in offices and other public institutions in the state should be removed as well.

According to the governor, the directive takes effect from Thursday, February 6, 2020 and warned that anyone found with such campaign or election related materials after this announcement would face the law.

