Kogi governor names new Chief of staff as Onoja resigns

By Itodo Daniel Sule, Lokoja Published Date
Edward Onoja and Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has approved the appointment of Pharm. Abdulkareem Jamiu as his new Chief of Staff.

A statement issued on Wednesday by Secretary to the Government of Kogi State, Mrs Folashade Ayoade-Arike, said the appointment followed the resignation of Chief Edward Onoja as Chief of Staff to the governor.

She said Jamiu until his appointment was the Director General, Protocol to the governor.

The statement also said that the governor approved the appointment of Dr Gabriel Ottah as the new Director General, Protocol to the governor.

She said both appointments take effective from October 14.

Daily Trust reports that the former Chief of Staff, Edward Onoja, who is running mate to Governor Yahaya Bello in the November 16th governorship election, resigned his appointment to enable him participate in the election.

