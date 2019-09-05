  1. Home
Kogi: Governor Bello sacks aide on SDGs

By Itodo Daniel Sule, Lokoja Published Date

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has directed the immediate termination of the appointment of Arc. Abdulmumeen Ahmed Okara as Special Adviser/Focal Person on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Secretary to the Government of Kogi State, Mrs Folashade Arike Ayoade.

The statement directed Okara to hand over all government property in his custody to the most senior Director in the agency with immediate effect, while wishing him the best in his future endeavours.

Daily Trust reports that the statement was silent on the reason behind Okara’s sack.

