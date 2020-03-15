Kogi governor, Bello loses mother

ADVERTISEMENT

Hajia Hauwa Oziohu Bello, the mother of Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, is dead.

Hajia Hauwa, the matriarch of Alhaji Bello Ipemida Ochi’s family died on Sunday after a brief illness at the age of 101.

Announcing her passage on behalf of the family on Sunday, Governor Bello described her as a leader and strong pillar, who was a mother to all.

“With total submission to the will of Allah, on behalf of the family of Alhaji Bello Ipemida Ochi, We regret to announce the passing away of our matriarch, Hajia Hauwau Oziohu Bello, who answered the call of Allah this (Sunday) evening after a brief illness.

“We are relieved that her passing was peaceful and painless. Her funeral will be held today at her resident in Nagazi, Okene local government area of Kogi state in accordance with Islamic rites.

“Until her death, she was aged 101 and survived by children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many adopted children,” the governor said.

