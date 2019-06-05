Kogi governor assures youths of support

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state on Wednesday reassured Nigerian youths of his commitment to continually support the course of advancing the youth affairs whenever he is called upon.

Bello gave the assurance when the newly elected President of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Mr Al-Mustapha Asuku Abdullahi, alongside his excos and members of Kogi chapter, paid him a courtesy visit at his Okene residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor congratulated the NYCN President on his emergence at the extra-ordinary congress held over the weekend in Abuja, while urging the new council’s leadership to be focused and maximise their tenure in the interest of millions of Nigerian youths.

He assured the youth of his willingness to always respond to their calls when need be, saying “I belong to you all and you all belong to me”.

ADVERTISEMENT

”I want you to relate with me on issues that border on the affairs of Nigerian youth and I will always be there for you.

“Please utilize your tenure to address the critical challenges faced by our youth and do not be distracted,” Bello advised.

Earlier, the NYCN President, thanked the governor for his youth-friendly policies geared towards the development of Kogi youth and Nigerian youths in general.

Abdullahi commended the governor for accommodating the youth and giving them a sense of recognition in his government.

He added: ”Today, we can see young people within the age of 30 to 36 in governance under your able leadership”.

He urged the people of Kogi especially the youths to support the re-election bid of the governor, saying he had done well for the youths in the state.

The council president enjoined the governor to continue to give the youth his full support, saying they would not disappoint him.

”We will leave the youth council far better than the way we met it; we will lay a solid foundation for the NYCN,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App