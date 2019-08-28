Kogi gov tasks monarchs on peace

ADVERTISEMENT

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello yesterday charged traditional rulers in the state to promote peace and security in their domains.

He gave the charge in Lokoja at the presentation of staff of office to the newly appointed and graded traditional rulers in the state.

Bello advised the monarchs to carry their subject along in whatever they were doing without sentiments and discriminations.

He assured the citizens of the state that the forthcoming governorship election would be hitch free, calling on stakeholders to abide by the rules of the game.

The Attah Igala and President, Kogi State Traditional Council of Chiefs, Michael Ameh Oboni II, commended the governor for appointing and upgrading traditional rulers across the state.

He charged the newly appointed and upgraded monarchs to be up and doing , saying “to whom much is given much is expected”

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abubakar Ohere, said 19 first-class, 27 second-class and 82 third-class monarchs were presented with staff of office.

