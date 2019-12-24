Kogi Gov, Bello loses elder sister

ADVERTISEMENT

Hajia Rabiat Bello, an elder sister to the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello is dead.

Hajia Rabiat passed away, on Monday in Okene town, the Governor’s home local government area after a protracted illness at the age of 59.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With total submission to the Will of Almighty Allah, the family of Alhaji Bello Ipemida Ochi regret to announce the death of their beloved daughter Hajia Rabiat Bello following a protracted illness at age 59.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“The sad event took place late hours of Monday 23rd of December, 2019,” Governor Bello said in announcement he personally signed on Tuesday the family.

Daily Trust learnt that the deceased would be buried today in Okene according to Islamic rites.

“We also wish to notify the public that the 3-day Fidau prayers for the peaceful repose of late Hajia Rabiat will come up on Thursday, 26th of December 2019 at her residence in Agassa , Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State,” the announcement said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App