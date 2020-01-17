Kogi: Gov Bello approves appointment of 4 new perm sec

ADVERTISEMENT

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has approved the appointment of four new permanent secretaries into the top echelon of the state civil service.

The appointment was sequel to the exit of some permanent secretaries from service recently.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Friday by the Head of Civil Service, Kogi State, Mrs. Deborah Ogunmola.

The new permanent secretaries are Hajia Ramatu Baba for Ankpa I, Abutu Jonah for Igalamela-Odolu, Abubakar Danlami Babamaaji for Lokoja I and Mohammed Musa Ohikwo for Kogi Local Government Area.

The Head of Service expressed deep appreciation to Governor Bello for approving the appointments, which she said was well deserved.

She congratulated the new permanent secretaries while urging them to justify the immense confidence reposed in them.

She also called on them to come up with new innovations that would further strengthen the civil service for improved performance.

