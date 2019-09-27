Kogi: Flood displaces 5,000 families in Ibaji local govt

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 5, 000 families in some communities of Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi state have been displaced by flood which has also destroyed property worth millions of naira.

Mostly affected are communities situated close to the River Niger and Analo River which overflew their banks submerging residential buildings, schools and farmlands.

The Chairman of Ibaji Local Government Area Caretaker Committee, Mr. William Ikojo, who led some officials of the council on inspection tour of the affected towns and villages, lamented the plight of the displaced persons.

He observed that residents of the affected areas are encountering severe hardship with many residing in makeshift structures.

“The situation calls for urgent intervention because Ibaji is totally submerged. From Onyedega, the council headquarters up to Ujeh down to the boundary, no structure is spared and unless the government comes to the rescue of the affected people, the situation may degenerate to a major calamity.

“The local government is working hard to create Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps to resettle those rendered homeless but their immediate need is food. The situation is so bad now, even the palace of the traditional ruler of Ibaji, Chief John Egwemi has been submerged,” he said,

He appealed to the federal and Kogi state governments as well as relief and donor agencies to come to the aid of the flood victims.

North Central Trust gathered that large quantity of farm produce has also been washed away by the flood while the major road leading to Onyedega, the council headquarters from Idah, has been cut off at different points.

The situation, it was learnt, has forced many travellers to resort to the use of speed boat as an alternative means of transportation.

