Kogi elections: CAN, JNI pass vote of no confidence on police, others

Some stakeholders in Kogi have passed a vote of no confidence on the police and other security agencies over their alleged complicity in the irregularities and violence that trailed the November 16 governorship and senatorial rerun elections in the state.

The stakeholders, drawn from various political parties, religious bodies, civil society organisations and vulnerable groups, made their positions known yesterday at a meeting organised by INEC in Lokoja ahead of Saturday’s supplementary election for Kogi West as well as rerun election in Ajaokuta Federal Constituency.

Representative of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev Samuel Owolabi, who described the last election in Kogi as a “civil war”, pointed out that the police and other security agents stood by and did nothing while political thugs unleashed violence on innocent voters who turned out to exercise their franchise.

Also speaking, the Secretary of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) in the state, Alhaji Isah Ajiboye, said INEC put necessary preparations in place prior to the election, adding that it was sad the security agencies did not provide the needed atmosphere for peaceful conduct of the election.

In his remarks, leader of a civil society group, Nathaniel Abanida, alleged complicity on the part of INEC for its failure to cancel elections in polling units marred by widespread violence and snatching of ballot boxes in Ward A of Lokoja, particularly polling units in Crowther Memorial College, St Lukes School, Muslim Community School, Lokoja Club, St Mary Church and host of others.

Earlier, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (INEC) in Kogi Prof James Apam told the stakeholders that supplementary election would hold in 53 polling units across seven local government areas in Kogi West senatorial district while a rerun would hold in 22 polling units across Ajaokuta Federal Constituency on November 30 simultaneously.

