Kogi election: Late Audu’s political group joins Gov. Bello’s camp

Governor Yahaya Bello has received the political structure of the late Prince Abubakar Audu and Honourable James Faleke into his camp ahead of the November 16th governorship election.

James Faleke, who was running mate to late Prince Abubakar Audu in the November 2015 governorship election in Kogi, has been at loggerheads with Bello for long.

The event which occurred at the glasshouse of the state Government House, Lokoja, witnessed a large turn out of supporters of the late political icon who declared their support for Governor Bello’s re-elections

In his remark, the leader of the group and former deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress at the 2015 election, Honourable James Faleke, noted that the day was unique and those that were at the event were representatives of the group from the three senatorial district of the State.

He stated that they were happy to be at the event clarifying that they were neither forced nor were they financially influenced as “falsely peddled in some sections of the media”.

Faleke noted that his political leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, taught him that “those that helped you to win an election or were with you when you lose should not be left behind”.

He maintained that they were there because they believed and loved their state and that they have learnt that “power belonged to the Almighty God”.

He said Governor Bello was qualified to deliver a better future for Kogi State, noting that both houses were one but only decided to stay back and watch.

Faleke noted that the PDP government which ruled for 16 years, without any visible evidence of progress, were sent packing by the APC in 2015 under the leadership of the late Prince Abubakar Audu.

Hajiya Halimat Alfa, another leader of the Audu/Faleke structure from Kogi East, in her remarks, affirmed that those who were peddling the “Igala Agenda” were selfish leaders who want to retain power within their family.

She affirmed that Governor Bello had, through his gestures to the people of Kogi East, “clearly shown that he was actually pursuing the actual Igala progressive agenda”.

Governor Bello, in his address maintained that no building could stand without its foundation, acknowledging that late Prince Audu and those that were with him were the founding fathers and members of the party.

He stated that Kogi State had moved beyond ethnicity, class differences and inequality and his government was building a new Kogi State that is fair, equal and just to all.

