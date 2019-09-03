Kogi East elders’ council adopts Wada

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kogi East Elders Council (KEEC) has adopted former Governor Idris Wada as its preferred choice for tomorrow’s governorship primary election of the PDP.

The body made this position known in a statement issued in Lokoja and jointly signed by its vice chairman, Arc. Gabriel Aduku; a former deputy governor, Alhaji Sule Iyaji, Chief Robert Usman Audu and Dr Julius Elukpo.

According to the statement, the council at its emergency meeting held on August 31, took the decision in the overall interest of the people of the state after a “careful appraisal”.

The council appealed to all delegates to file behind Captain Wada as the flag bearer of the party for the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Similarly, a PDP chieftain in Lokoja Local Government Area (LGA), Kabiru Yusuf, has called on delegates participating in the Kogi governorship primary election to cast their votes for former Governor Wada.

Yusuf, in a statement issued in Lokoja, said former Governor Wada has the needed maturity, experience and capacity to govern the state compared to other aspirants in the PDP.

He appealed to the primary election panel led by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State to ensure it conducted transparent, free and fair primary election in the state.

