KogiDecides: PDP wins Igalamela/Odolu

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in Kogi State, Wada Musa has won Igalamela/Odolu in the November 16th Gubernatorial election.

Musa scored over 11,000 votes against the 8,075 votes recorded by the candidate of The All Progressives Congress, Yahaya Bello.

Yahaya Bello is the incumbent Governor.

See the result:

Igalamela/Odolu

Total registered voters: 65,129

Total accredited voters: 21, 428

Total votes cast-20, 859

Valid votes-19, 812

Rejected votes-047

APC-8,075

PDP-11,195

SDP-208

