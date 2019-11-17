  1. Home
#KogiDecides: PDP wins Igalamela/Odolu

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in Kogi State, Wada Musa has won Igalamela/Odolu in the November 16th Gubernatorial election.

Musa scored over 11,000 votes against the 8,075 votes recorded by the candidate of The All Progressives Congress, Yahaya Bello.

Yahaya Bello is the incumbent Governor.
See the result:

Igalamela/Odolu
Total registered voters: 65,129
Total accredited voters: 21, 428
Total votes cast-20, 859
Valid votes-19, 812
Rejected votes-047
APC-8,075
PDP-11,195
SDP-208

