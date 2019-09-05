Kogi: Crisis in PDP over Wada’s  emergence as guber  candidate 

Fresh crisis is rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the emergence of Engr. Musa Wada as the candidate of the party for the November 16 governorship election in Kogi state.

The Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye and Abubakar Ibrahim, son of former governor of the state, Ibrahim Idris yesterday kicked against the emergence of Wada and petitioned the National Working Committee of the party over the issue.

Impeccable sources at the PDP National Secretariat told our correspondent on Thursday night that the aggrieved aspirants stormed the Wadata Plaza in Abuja, where they registered their grievances.

Abubakar scored a total of 710 votes while Senator Melaye scored a total of 70 votes at a primary poll conducted in Lokoja, the state capital, last Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Senator Melaye told our correspondent that he rejected the outcome of the primary on grounds that all the votes cast in his favour were not counted before gunmen disrupted the exercise.

Daily Trust learnt that Melaye submitted his petition to the National Secretary of the party, Senator Ibrahim Tsauri.

At the time of filing this report, Abubakar on the other hand was still at a meeting with the party’s NWC.

Engineer Wada who clinched the ticket after garnering a total of 748 votes, made a surprise appearance at the party’s secretariat, accompanied by a mammoth crowd of supporters and political associates.

Our correspondent also gathered that the party was supposed to present a flag to Wada as winner of the primary poll but shelved it for today, following the protest by some aspirants.