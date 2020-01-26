Kogi confirms 3 cases of Lassa fever, 1 death

ADVERTISEMENT

Kogi state government has confirmed that three people have tested positive to Lassa fever with one death in the state.

This was disclosed by the state Epidemiologist, Dr. Ojotule Austin after an emergency meeting with stakeholders in the heath and related sectors to fashion ways of combating the deadly disease.

He disclosed that seven patients were brought from different local government areas to the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, of which seven were suspected to be carrying the virus and after laboratory test, four were confirmed positive and one died.

Ojotule noted that the meeting comprises of officials from the state ministry of health, agriculture, environment, adding that health officials have been put on red alert to stop further spread of the disease.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He added that the ministry has started the contact tracing and follow up and has enlisted 93 contacts who are being monitored adding that treatment centres have been set up in Lokoja, the state capital.

He said the ministry of health has commenced sensitization campaigns to the grassroots through radio jingles in five major ethnic languages in the state to educate the people on the prevention of the disease and how to report on time to the nearest health facilities.

He informed that the state has 239 health facilities, while urging people with signs of high fever, body pains, sore throats and uncontrolled stooling to report to the nearby health centres for treatment.

He advised the people to observe strict personal hygiene, environmental cleanliness and to ensure regular washing of hands and proper food processing.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App