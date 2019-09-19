Kogi community lauds erosion control project

ADVERTISEMENT

The people of Dekina town, headquarters of Dekina Local government Council of Kogi state have expressed delight over the ongoing federal government’s erosion control project in the community.

The paramount ruler of Dekina, Alhaji Usman Obaje, while speaking on the development, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the control of the erosion in the area that has defied solutions for over four decades.

The paramount ruler, who was represented by the Ohiogba of Bassa, Alhaji Bukar Khalid said the people were happy that reprieve has finally come their ways.

He noted that the immediate past Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity Prof. Stephen Ocheni had requested the President to direct the Ecological Fund Office in the presidency to help solve erosion menace ravaging five local government areas of Kogi East, saying only Dekina LGA was finally approved for the project.

The traditional ruler said the ongoing work has brought relief to thousands of families who were victims of age long suffering.

He said Dekina, which is adjudged to be the largest Local government area in Nigeria, had lacked federal government presence for decades

Earlier, the Secretary of Dekina Development Association (DDA), Alhaji Sule Attai Yusuf commended, President Buhari and Professor Ocheni who conceived the idea and worked tirelessly to see that the project became a reality.

The community leader assured the government of the people’s commitment to preserve and maintain the project as a sign of appreciation for the project even as he called on more people’s oriented projects to be sited in the area.

He said the people will continue to support the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC-led Kogi state government.

