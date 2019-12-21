Kogi community demands release of boundary field result

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ette community in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State has urged the National Boundary Commission (NBC) to release the field report conducted 10 years ago concerning its status with Enugu State.

The traditional ruler of the community, Dr. Aaron Usman Akor, made the call during a two-day Peace Building Initiative workshop by the NBC in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the inability of the Commission to release the result is part of reasons behind communal clashes in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Akor explained that there was never a time Ette was part of Enugu State adding that from the demarcation of the Northern and the Southern protectorate, that the community was part of the North.

Representative of the National Boundary Commission, Yusuf Amana, called for peace in the area noting that the issue has dragged for so long and needed to be concluded.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App