Kogi commissioner ‘assaults, rapes lady over Facebook post’

The Commissioner of Water Resources in Kogi State, Abdulmuminu Danga, has been accused of allegedly abducting, assaulting and raping a woman over a Facebook post.

The mother of one, Elizabeth Oyeniyi, had appealed to the commissioner to assist his family member who is also a friend of the victim on her Facebook wall.

“Honourable Abdulmuminu Daga, your kid-sis DC Adoke Lesh needs your help, you are in the right position to help especially members of your family. Sorry Sir, charity begins at home,” the posts which was circulated on the social media reads.

The former beauty queen claimed she made the post when she saw photo of the commissioner distributing relief materials as palliative for his constituents to ease their suffering during this #COVID19 lock down.

Narrating her ordeal to Dorothy Njemanze Foundation in a video, the victim alleged that: “On 29 March, the commissioner was shown my post and he ordered some boys to pick me and they took me and his sister from Okene to Lokoja (70km) and the commissioner personally flogged us.

“He tore my cloth and make a naked video of me which he threatened to circulate and he kept me in his Lokoja house asking me to make another post apologizing and countering my first post where I told him to assist his sister with the reference ‘charity begins at home”.

“He did not release me on that day but kept me in his house. In the night, he made sexual advances at me. And I allowed him to have sex with me because of fear and anxiety.

“He only took me back to Okene the second day, because they have assignment there.”

Elizabeth said till now, she is living in fear as she believed she might still be attacked by the commissioner saying she demands justice.

However, the commissioner denied the allegations, describing it as mere publicity stunt.

“I cannot do such a thing over a mere Facebook post. My attention was drawn to her post and I called my sister to confirm if they had a hand in it, they denied any knowledge of it and even apologised. Nina too apologised and said that it was an innocent post which was misconstrued.

“I told her to take the apology to Facebook since that’s where it emanated, and she did. I gave her and her son money and they went back, only to hear that she alleged that I harassed her. I can never do such. In fact, that was my first time of meeting her.

“She did the confessional video out of freewill and remorse, unlike the second video where someone was instructing her on what to say, an indication that she was actually being used.

“This is a mere publicity stunt which some opposition elements are already latching on to gain cheap publicity.

“Go through her posts, the videos and those of my sister, and the category of people that are urging her on, you will understand what I am saying,” the commissioner said in an interview granted to an online medium (Not Daily Trust).

Meanwhile, Governor Bello has ordered accelerated investigation into the matter.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Commissioner of Information and Communication, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, said that the governor was shocked by the information.

“The governor hereby assures both the accuser and accused, as well as the general public, that the whole truth will be uncovered and justice served as appropriate,” Fanwo stated.

