Kogi buries 65 unclaimed corpses

The Kogi state government has buried 65 unclaimed corpses in the state.

This was revealed by the General manager, Kogi State Sanitation and Waste Management Board, KSSWMB, Malam Abdulganiyu Ahunni in a statement on Thursday.

The general manager noted that, the action was in line with the public health law of 1963 and Kogi State sanitation board law.

Malam Sanni stated that the unclaimed corpses were deposited at different time and date in Kogi state.

“The unclaimed corpses were evacuated from federal medical center and buried sanitarily yesterday, 10th June 2020 to prevent public health crisis,” he explained.

When contacted, the Commissioner for Environment, Mr Omofaiye Victor Adewalle confirmed the development.

However, he said the corpses were not those of suspected kidnappers and bandits alone but also accident victims and others whose family members did not come forward to claim them.

He said the corpses were in the mortuary for long time and have to be disposed of for sanitary reason and freeing up spaces

