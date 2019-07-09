Kogi, Bayelsa governorship: APC sells forms for N22.5m,fixes primaries for August 29

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms for the November 16, 2019 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states for N22.5 million.

The APC National Organising Secretary, Barr. Emma Ibediro, announced this on Tuesday in Abuja when he released the time-table and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2019 Governorship Primary Elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

He said expression of interest form costs N2,500,000, while nomination form costs N20,000,000.

Barr. Ibediro, who said the APC schedule of activities for Kogi and Bayelsa States Governorship Elections was released in line with the provision of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines, added that there shall be no separate charge for deputy gubernatorial candidate.

He said female aspirants and physically challenged contenders would pay 50% of the prescribed fees for each position.

He noted that the sale of the forms will hold at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, between Wednesday, July 10 and Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

The APC national organizing secretary added that the last day for the submission of the completed forms had been fixed for Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

He said the aspirants would be screened on Thursday August 22, 2019 and would be given the opportunity to appeal the outcome of the exercise the following day.

According to him, the governorship primary election has been scheduled for Thursday, August 29, 2019, while the outcome of the exercise can be challenged or appealed against by Monday, September 2, 2019.

