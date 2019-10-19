Kogi Assembly impeaches deputy gov.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kogi State House of Assembly has impeached the state’s deputy governor, Elder Simon Achuba .

His impeachment came yesterday a few hours after a seven-man panel set up by the state Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against him submitted its report to the speaker of the state assembly, Matthew Kolawole.

Moments after submission of the report, the lawmakers held an emergency closed-door meeting after the decision to impeach the deputy governor was reached.

The Leader of the House, Hassan Bello Abdulahi representing Ajaokuta state constituency who announced the decision of the assembly, said that Achuba was impeached after careful consideration of the report of the John Bayashea committee submitted to the assembly yesterday.

He said the report was received, studied and deliberated upon and a unanimous decision was arrived at to impeach him.

The seven-man committee headed by John Bayeshea submitted the report to the Speaker, yesterday after which the House went into a closed-door session where the report was considered and deliberated upon.

The committee was set up in August following allegations of gross misconduct levied against Achuba when he accused Governor Yahaya Bello of withholding his salaries and imprests since 2017, an allegation denied by the governor.

