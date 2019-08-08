  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Kogi APC suspends deputy governor, Achuba
ADVERTISEMENT

Kogi APC suspends deputy governor, Achuba

By Itodo Daniel Sule, Lokoja  Published Date
Governor Yahaya Bello and Deputy governor Elder Simon Achuba
Governor Yahaya Bello and Deputy governor Elder Simon Achuba

The Kogi State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Thursday suspended the Deputy Governor of the state, Elder Simon Achuba from the party for alleged anti-party activities before, during and after the 2019 general election.

The party also based the suspension on some actions the Deputy Governor took that allegedly constituted an embarrassment to the APC family in Kogi state.

ADVERTISEMENT

APC State Chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Bello who disclosed this at a press conference in Lokoja said the party has received several petitions from stakeholders in Iyano ward of Ibaji local government area where the Deputy Governor hailed from , alleging that Elder Achuba had discretely and openly worked for the candidates of the opposition parties during the presidential, national and state assembly elections in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is happening barely 24 hours after the state assembly began an impeachment process against the deputy governor.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.